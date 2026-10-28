Araghchi Warns Renewed Aggression Could Shake Global Energy Markets

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that renewed military aggression instigated by “Israel” in the Persian Gulf region could have a “devastating impact” on global energy markets, raising concerns over international gas supplies and prices.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the potential consequences for international markets remained a major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers.

He also highlighted Iran’s energy diplomacy at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow, where discussions focused on global gas markets and energy security.

The summit, held on Tuesday, also provided an opportunity for Iran and Russia to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the gathering, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that regional countries could address their challenges through cooperation among themselves, without US intervention.

Meanwhile, Iran’s acting Oil Minister Hamid Bovard dismissed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s prediction that Iran could face fuel shortages this winter, criticizing his advice that Iranians stockpile fuel.

“Instead of advising Iranians to stock up on fuel, the US treasury secretary should worry about its price for his own people,” Bovard wrote on X.

He said Iran was advancing gas diplomacy in Moscow while the United States was scrambling to secure diesel supplies.

Bovard further argued that Bessent’s advice should instead be directed at Americans, whom he said were bearing the costs of US President Donald Trump’s “adventurism.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iran has warned that any renewed US-“Israeli” aggression would trigger a more painful response, while Trump has threatened possible military action after the US midterm elections, telling reporters that “anything is possible” when asked about a potential attack on Iran.

The report also argues that previous rounds of US-“Israeli” aggression failed to achieve their stated objectives and that US sanctions have not forced Tehran to accept Washington’s demands.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have intensified concerns about global energy supplies and the wider economic consequences of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen presents an additional challenge to regional maritime security, with the Bab al-Mandeb Strait emerging as another potential flashpoint for shipping and global energy transportation.