Ayatollah Khamenei to Iran’s Youth: We Are Bound by a Covenant to Reach the “Peaks of Progress”

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has called on Iranian youth and university students to strengthen their commitment to knowledge, faith, and innovation, emphasizing their role in guiding the Islamic Republic toward the “peaks of progress” and the realization of Islamic-Iranian civilization.

In a letter issued on Wednesday in response to correspondence from student groups across the country, Ayatollah Khamenei described the young generation’s determination and sense of responsibility as the foundation of a covenant linking the leadership with Iran’s youth.

“Young students, I read your affectionate letters with great care,” the Leader wrote.

He said the determination, willpower, and sense of responsibility expressed in the students’ letters represented a significant trust, rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad’s school of Islam and the legacy of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged young Iranians to prepare themselves with the tools needed to serve their country, calling on them to “equip yourselves with the weapons of knowledge, faith, self-purification and deep familiarity with the teachings of the Quran and the Ahl Al-Bayt.”

He also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts in work, research, and innovation to enhance Iran’s strength and standing. Expressing hope for the country’s future, he said that continued commitment and perseverance would help pave the way toward the “peaks of progress and Islamic-Iranian civilization.”

The latest message follows a statement issued on Monday in which Ayatollah Khamenei addressed Iran’s scientific and sporting medalists, presenting a broader vision for building an “ever-stronger Iran.”

In that message, the Leader congratulated Iranian students and athletes on their recent achievements in international competitions, including scientific Olympiads in astronomy, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, artificial intelligence and the humanities.

He highlighted the contribution of scientists, students, and athletes to national development, describing the country’s talented and accomplished individuals as important drivers of progress and strength.

The statement also pointed to Iran’s advances in strategic scientific and technological fields, including stem cell research, nanotechnology, biotechnology, aerospace, nuclear energy and defense technologies. These achievements, he said, demonstrate how scientific knowledge and human talent can be applied to address the practical needs and challenges of the country and its people.

Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly linked scientific and technological advancement with Iran’s national strength and international position, emphasizing that a strong Iran depends on its scientific capabilities and technological power.

He has also underscored the importance of these capabilities in shaping the country’s role in emerging global dynamics and the evolving international order, presenting investment in knowledge, innovation and the younger generation as central to Iran’s future development.