Zambia’s Hichilema Swears in 24 Ministers to Drive Second-Term Development Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday swore in 24 Cabinet ministers as he moved to establish a unified government following his re-election to a second term in the country’s August general elections.

The ceremony, held at State House in the capital, Lusaka, also saw the swearing-in of all 10 provincial ministers.

Among the newly appointed officials was Brenda Tambatamba, who became the country’s first female minister of mines and minerals development. Elvis Nkandu was appointed minister of information and media, taking on the role of chief government spokesperson.

During Hichilema’s first term, Tambatamba served as minister of labor and social security, while Nkandu held the portfolio of youth, sport and arts.

Frank Moyo was named minister of agriculture, having previously served as second deputy speaker of parliament.

The 24 ministers join four officials appointed to key portfolios two weeks after Hichilema’s inauguration on September 1. Those positions included health, finance and national planning, green economy and environment, and foreign affairs and international cooperation.

The latest appointments also filled positions in newly established ministries, including Trade and Exports, Petroleum, Electricity, Industry, Culture and Arts, and Skills and Higher Education, as part of a restructuring of the government.

Having steered Zambia through a severe debt crisis and energy shortages caused by drought, among other economic challenges, Hichilema has made his second term dependent on the implementation of his Grow Zambia Agenda.

The initiative sets eight sectoral production targets to be achieved by 2031, including annual copper production of 3 million tons, grain output of 10 million tons, electricity generation capacity of 10 gigawatts, and attracting 5 million tourist arrivals.

The president urged his newly appointed ministers to focus on delivering measurable results and advancing development across the country.

“As a government, we have a duty and a responsibility to deliver equitable development to all our people,” Hichilema said in a Facebook post following the ceremony.

He added that the government had carefully restructured and realigned its ministries to ensure that state institutions could better serve the needs of the Zambian people.

Following the ceremony, Nkandu told reporters that his ministry would step up public awareness efforts to communicate and promote Hichilema’s development agenda. He reiterated the commitment during a welcome meeting with media representatives at his office.