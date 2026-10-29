Iran’s Araqchi: Tehran Ready to Defend Itself, Keeps Door Open to Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Abbas Araqchi confirmed that Tehran is not abandoning the diplomatic track, stressing that while the country is fully prepared to defend itself, it continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed.

In a post on his X account, Araqchi said Iran is reviewing ideas that could ensure implementation of its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in an even shorter timeframe and break the standoff with the United States.

“While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed,” he wrote.

He further stated: “We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week.”

In parallel, Araqchi said such a reopening could take place even faster than envisaged under the seven-day plan put forward by Iran in September.

Under the proposal, relayed to the US through Qatar, Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations with Washington within a week if its conditions were accepted.