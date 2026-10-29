WSJ: JD Vance Contacts Mohsen Rezaei to Revive US-Iran Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials unveiled that US Vice President JD Vance is communicating with Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, in an effort to revive peace negotiations.

The contacts come as US President Donald Trump threatens to resume the war after next week’s midterm elections, according to the newspaper.

The people familiar with the matter said Vance had sent a letter to Rezaei, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and previously served as the longest-serving commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG]

This comes as Tehran continues to engage in parallel diplomatic efforts, with Iranian officials signaling openness to negotiations while stressing the country's military readiness.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was giving diplomatic efforts a chance while keeping its armed forces ready to defend the country.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "We continue to maintain close and continuous contacts with mediators to discuss ideas that could ensure the implementation of our seven-day plan in less than a week." His remarks came amid renewed efforts to find a diplomatic path to ending the war and growing concerns over a possible resumption of military strikes between the sides.

Earlier on October 28, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Qatar had not presented Tehran with a new proposal but had instead put forward ideas that Iran considered unacceptable, noting that Iran "will not show any flexibility regarding the nuclear issue."

Speaking to Reuters, the official said Qatar had instead put forward suggestions that Iran considers unworkable and that no new offer acceptable to Tehran had been delivered. The official also reaffirmed Iran's position on the nuclear issue, saying Tehran would not compromise on the matter.

Reuters had earlier reported that Qatari mediators delivered a draft agreement to Tehran on October 25, with an official familiar with the talks saying Iran was reviewing it and expected to respond by the end of the week. The draft reportedly sets out a seven-day timetable addressing concerns raised by both Tehran and Washington, with daily confidence-building measures required from both sides.

The same official said the timetable could begin early next week and involve several countries serving as guarantors. The talks took place amid concerns that "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could order renewed attacks on Iran in the coming days.