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IRG Downs Another US MQ-1 Drone East of Hormuz

IRG Downs Another US MQ-1 Drone East of Hormuz
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Sirik.

In a statement, the IRG's public relations department said the operation was carried out using an advanced air defense system operated by its Aerospace Force, under the control and supervision of Iran's integrated national air defense network.

The IRG also released a tally of US combat and reconnaissance drones downed by its systems during the war. According to the statement, its forces have destroyed 54 MQ-9 drones and 14 MQ-1 drones, bringing the combined total to 68.

The interception follows a separate operation announced days earlier by the Iranian Army, which reported shooting down a US LUCAS drone in the country's southern airspace.

The US is sending drones to spy on Iran amid reported US efforts to revive negotiations with Tehran. US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was giving diplomatic efforts a chance, maintaining close contact with mediators while keeping its armed forces ready to defend the country.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran IRG

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Last Update: 29-10-2026 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

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