Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Allowing Drone Attacks from Its Territory

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan has accused Ethiopia of allowing its territory to be used as a launchpad for drones recently deployed in attacks against Sudan, with a senior Foreign Ministry official warning that the alleged activity poses a serious threat to regional security and stability.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid made the remarks during a seminar organized by the Sudan News Agency [SUNA] in Khartoum addressing allegations of Ethiopian support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], the agency reported.

“Ethiopia has not been deterred and has continued its aggression against Sudan,” Khalid said.

He stressed that Sudan reserved the right to defend itself and inform the international community about the alleged attacks, calling on international justice institutions to take action to halt what he described as aggression against the country.

Khalid also drew a distinction between the Ethiopian government and the Ethiopian people, emphasizing Sudan’s positive relations with the public while accusing the government in Addis Ababa of continuing drone attacks targeting Sudanese civilians.

He said Sudanese institutions possessed the capabilities necessary to protect the country, adding that Khartoum would continue its defensive efforts while pursuing diplomatic and international channels to address its concerns.

The remarks followed drone attacks on Wednesday that targeted six electricity stations across Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif, according to the report.

The Sudanese government has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of supporting the RSF and permitting drones to be launched from its territory. Ethiopia has rejected the allegations, maintaining that it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the RSF over disagreements concerning the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, while worsening famine and deepening the humanitarian crisis across the country, according to United Nations and international estimates.