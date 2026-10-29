Report: Hegseth Removes Senior Pentagon Military Strategist from Joint Staff

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, a senior military strategist at the Pentagon, from his position on the Joint Staff, The Hill reported Wednesday.

According to the report, which cited two US officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, Hegseth dismissed Sylvia earlier this week from his role as head of the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, known as J-5.

The reason for Sylvia’s removal has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear who will succeed him.

A Joint Staff spokesperson expressed appreciation for Sylvia’s decades of military service in a statement to The Hill.

“The Chairman [the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine], the Joint Staff and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” the spokesperson said.

“We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”

Sylvia’s removal comes amid increased attention to US military planning concerning Iran. Previous media reports indicated that US Central Command had developed contingency plans for potential strikes against Iran that could be carried out after the November midterm elections, subject to authorization from the White House.

The latest personnel change marks another senior military departure under Hegseth, who assumed the role of defense secretary in January 2025.

The circumstances surrounding Sylvia’s removal and its potential implications for US military planning remain unclear.