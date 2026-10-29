UKMTO: Fire Reported Aboard Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A fire was reported aboard a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, approximately nine nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency said Thursday.

According to UKMTO, the master of another vessel reported witnessing a ship on fire in the strategic waterway.

The condition of the crew remains unknown, while no assessment of potential damage or environmental impact was immediately available.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to navigate with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy and commodity supplies.

In February, the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched a war against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory strikes against the “Israeli” entity and US targets across the region. A ceasefire agreement was subsequently reached in April.

Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, implementation stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strategic waterway, as tensions between the two sides continued to escalate.