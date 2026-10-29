Nine Killed as Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Sets Ambulance Ablaze in Southern Pakistan

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside an ambulance at a hospital in southern Pakistan, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at a hospital in Tharparkar district, in Sindh province, as medical staff were preparing to transfer patients to another facility.

According to police, hospital staff were connecting an oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance when it suddenly exploded, triggering a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

The victims included both patients and hospital staff, while five other people sustained serious burn injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and establish the cause of the fire.