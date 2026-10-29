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South Korea: North Korea Fires Around a Dozen Ballistic Missiles Toward East Sea

South Korea: North Korea Fires Around a Dozen Ballistic Missiles Toward East Sea
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By Staff, Agencies

North Korea fired around a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, according to local media reports.

The missiles were launched from the Wonsan area, while South Korean authorities continued analyzing their flight distances and other technical specifications, Yonhap News reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea’s military said it had strengthened surveillance and remained on alert for any additional launches. It also emphasized that it was maintaining a robust defense posture through close information-sharing and coordination with the United States and Japan following the latest launch.

Earlier, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Pyongyang had fired “what may be a ballistic missile.”

Japan’s Coast Guard urged vessels to monitor further updates and avoid approaching any objects that may have fallen into the sea, Kyodo News reported.

The latest launch follows another North Korean missile test on October 12, when Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles from the area around its capital toward the East Sea.

The launches come amid continued regional security concerns over North Korea’s ballistic missile activities and the responses of South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

NorthKorea SouthKorea BallisticMissiles

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Last Update: 29-10-2026 Hour: 03:43 Beirut Timing

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