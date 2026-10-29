Trump Seeks to Remove Two Alaska Senate Candidates Over Fraud Claims

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has called for Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola and another candidate named Dan Sullivan to be removed from Alaska’s ballot, accusing Democrats of plotting to confuse voters ahead of the November 3 election. The second Sullivan shares his name with Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan.

Trump alleged on Truth Social that Democrats had illegally recruited the second Sullivan and lied under oath in federal court. He later called for Peltola and anyone else involved to face prosecution, describing the alleged scheme as “voter fraud at the highest level.”

Trump’s demand followed a New York Times investigation reporting that Democratic operatives seeking to defeat the incumbent had recruited so-called “spoiler” candidates to divert votes from him. The report identified Democratic operative Jerid Kurtz as a central figure and cited claims that he approached potential candidates under an assumed name.

Peltola’s former campaign manager, Elisa Rios, told the newspaper that Peltola was aware of the project but not directly involved. Rios later attempted to retract her remarks. Peltola’s campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee [DSCC] deny recruiting candidates.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan separately accused Peltola of participating in a year-long effort to deceive Alaska voters.

Meanwhile, Trump directed the Justice Department to sue Alaska over the second candidate’s place on the ballot, seeking to delay certification if votes cast for the namesake could affect the outcome. Alaska has asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, arguing that it lacks a legal basis. The state Supreme Court previously upheld the retired teacher’s right to run.

The New York Times noted that recruiting candidates to split an opponent’s vote, a tactic known as “ballot stacking,” is generally legal and has been used by both parties in Alaska. The investigation did not establish criminal wrongdoing or substantiate Trump’s allegation of perjury.

