’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza Claims Four Government Employees, Wounds More Than 30

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" strike targeting civilian government employees in southern Gaza martyred four Palestinians and wounded more than 30 others on Wednesday evening, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The strike hit a Ministry of Economy work site in al-Mawasi, a densely populated area in the southern Gaza Strip. At least six of the wounded were reportedly in critical condition.

According to the office, the employees were performing their regular duties, including inspecting goods, checking their suitability for use, and preventing the smuggling of drugs and other prohibited substances.

The office condemned the attack as a massacre targeting civilian personnel carrying out essential public services, warning that such strikes threaten public safety and social stability.

The office held the occupation and its supporting countries responsible for the attack and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

It called on mediators and countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to intervene urgently to halt the attacks, while urging the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to protect government employees and ensure they can continue their work.

According to the figures cited in the report, more than 1,568 Palestinians have been martyred and over 5,649 wounded since the announcement of the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, with another 845 bodies recovered during that period.

The reported cumulative toll of the aggression on Gaza has exceeded 74,564 martyred and 175,770 wounded.