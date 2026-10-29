India Objects to $686 Million US Upgrade Package for Pakistan’s F-16 Fleet

By Staff, Agencies

India has objected to a $686 million US package to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets and extend their operational lifespan, according to Indian media reports, raising concerns amid expanding defense cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly raised the issue during talks with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, including concerns that sensitive American military technology supplied to Pakistan could reach third countries, The Economic Times reported, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Cebu, Philippines.

The package, notified to the US Congress in December, aims to modernize Pakistan’s aging F-16 fleet and extend its service life through 2040. It includes 92 Link-16 tactical communication systems, avionics and secure communications upgrades, navigation equipment, spare parts, and training.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the package does not include new fighter jets and would not alter the region’s basic military balance.

Washington has said the upgrades would support counterterrorism cooperation, improve coordination between US and Pakistani air forces, and address aircraft safety concerns. India previously objected to US support for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, including a $450 million maintenance package approved in 2022. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar questioned Washington’s justification for the earlier deal, which cited counterterrorism operations.

According to India’s Defense Ministry, Wednesday’s talks also covered military coordination, technology sharing, defense production, maritime security, and defense supply chains.

Singh called for zero tolerance toward countries supporting, training, or financing terrorist organizations, while Hegseth reaffirmed US support for India in combating cross-border terrorism. The ministry’s public statement did not mention India’s objection to the F-16 package.