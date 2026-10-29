US Journalists to Monitor Russia-Ukraine Humanitarian Truce in Kherson Region

By Staff, Agencies

US First Lady Melania Trump announced US journalists will observe a humanitarian mission under a temporary Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in Alyoshki, in Russia’s Kherson Region.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that reporters from the conservative US outlet Newsmax are expected to arrive as demining operations continue.

Alyoshki, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, has faced months of disrupted supplies and essential services. Drone attacks and remotely laid mines have reportedly hampered humanitarian deliveries and evacuation efforts, while an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 civilians remained in the town.

Russian Foreign Ministry envoy Rodion Miroshnik described the situation as a “medieval blockade using modern methods,” accusing Ukraine of obstructing humanitarian assistance.

Following US mediation involving Melania Trump, Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the area beginning October 27 to allow aid deliveries and evacuations.

Russian and Ukrainian officials reported no violations as of Thursday, with the truce scheduled to continue until Sunday.

Trump said four Newsmax journalists would accompany Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian representatives to independently document the mission. Dmitriev welcomed their participation, saying, “Humanity and peace must prevail.”

Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova also said other foreign journalists were expected and confirmed that mine-clearance operations had begun to secure evacuation routes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said most Ukrainian mines discovered near Alyoshki had been deployed by drones and were predominantly Western-made.

The ministry released footage showing demining operations involving remotely controlled robots.

The crisis was also discussed during an October 9 phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, while US envoy Steve Witkoff subsequently met Putin in St. Petersburg to discuss proposals for ending the Ukraine conflict.