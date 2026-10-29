Pakistan Reverses Ban on Taiwanese Airlines’ Use of Its Airspace

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan has restored overflight rights to two Taiwanese airlines just days after restricting their access to its airspace, according to reports by the Associated Press, Bloomberg, and Dawn.

On Wednesday, Islamabad issued permits allowing Taiwan-based China Airlines and EVA Air to fly through Pakistani airspace until March 27, 2027, the outlets reported, citing official documents. Earlier, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif defended the restrictions, saying Islamabad’s aviation policy followed the One-China principle.

Flight-tracking data indicated that Taiwanese airlines began rerouting flights to avoid Pakistani airspace on October 25. Taipei condemned the restrictions, accusing Islamabad of undermining Taiwan’s sovereignty and politicizing access to international air routes.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and seeks reunification, preferably through peaceful means, while maintaining that the use of force remains an option. Pakistan has consistently supported Beijing’s position, with the two countries maintaining close political and military ties under what they describe as an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.”

According to Bloomberg, Pakistan’s restrictions went beyond Beijing’s own rules, which allow some Taiwanese airline operations in mainland Chinese airspace.

The move also prompted several Taiwan-Europe flights to reroute through Russia, which Taiwanese airlines have largely avoided since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. The report noted that no country had previously imposed a blanket ban on Taiwanese commercial airlines’ overflights.