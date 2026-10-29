US Midterms: Trump’s Future on the Line

Infographic by Abir Qanso

On November 3, 2026, the US votes in high-stakes midterms that will decide control of 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships. With the new Congress seated in January 2027, the key question is whether Republicans can hold Congress, as voters decide on the economy, immigration, Trump's leadership, the Iran War, and healthcare.