Saudi Attacks on Yemen Kill 14, Injure 15 in Al-Jawf

By Staff, Agencies

More than a dozen civilians have reportedly been killed and several others wounded as Saudi Arabia launched at least 101 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen within 24 hours, bringing the total number of reported Saudi attacks since July to 3,480.

In a statement late Wednesday, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the latest attacks targeted the capital Sana’a and several provinces, including al-Jawf, Hajjah, Sa’ada, ‘Amran, al-Mahwit, Ta’izz, Dhale and Lahij.

Al-Masirah television, citing local sources, reported that at least 14 people were killed and 15 others injured in attacks on a public market and a fuel station in al-Jawf province.

Several airstrikes reportedly hit a market in the provincial capital, al-Hazm, while another struck the nearby al-Tayseer fuel station.

Local sources said the targeted sites were civilian facilities with no military installations in the area. Reports indicated that some victims remained trapped beneath the rubble as rescue efforts continued.

Witnesses described widespread destruction, with body parts scattered across the affected area, wounded civilians awaiting medical assistance and families searching for missing relatives.

Hamid Al-Rafiq, an adviser to Yemen’s Ministry of Justice, condemned the attacks, arguing that international law prohibits strikes on markets and other civilian sites.

He described the incident as a war crime and a crime against humanity, calling on international human rights organizations to document the alleged violations and ensure accountability.

The Ansarullah resistance movement also condemned the attacks and warned that continued Saudi assaults would not go unanswered.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a prominent member of the movement’s political bureau, accused Riyadh of deliberately targeting civilians and inflicting harm on the Yemeni population.

Al-Bukhaiti further criticized what he described as the silence of the international community and human rights organizations, accusing them of enabling Saudi Arabia’s military campaign and siege against Yemen.