Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen Will Maintain Support for Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi accused the United States, the "Israeli" entity and Britain of overseeing the aggression against Yemen, reaffirming Sanaa’s commitment to the causes of the Islamic world, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

In a speech marking Martyr’s Day, Sayyed al-Houthi said the United States and the "Israeli" entity use slogans of liberation, economic prosperity and human rights to justify their actions, while their practices reflect what he described as systematic injustice, criminality and tyranny.

He said what he called the “forces of evil and tyranny” use deceptive slogans to subjugate peoples and societies and justify their crimes. According to Sayyed al-Houthi, systematic tyranny has become a recurring feature of US and "Israeli" policies.

He added that these forces seek to control the Muslim world, seize its resources and occupy its countries, stressing that the Ummah continues to face targeting while the Yemeni people remain committed to liberation and reject submission.

Addressing the war on Yemen, the Ansarullah leader said the country had faced aggression since 2015 under US supervision, with backing from the "Israeli" entity and British complicity. He said their roles included supervision, planning, management and target selection.

Sayyed al-Houthi added that the "Israeli" entity’s involvement had been publicly acknowledged, including through statements by officials, and said it had provided intelligence and helped identify targets.

He rejected any justification for the aggression and the siege imposed on Yemen, as well as the deprivation of its people of their resources. He argued that these measures were intended to force Yemen into submission.

Sayyed al-Houthi also accused Saudi Arabia of continuing to target Yemen’s vital infrastructure despite the de-escalation period that began in 2022, claiming that Riyadh had returned to its highest levels of escalation.

Turning to Palestine and the wider region, he said attacks by the "Israeli" entity against Palestinians and other peoples in the region targeted livelihoods, future generations and the foundations of life.

He said the destruction in the Gaza Strip had devastated the conditions necessary for life and targeted the population through killing and genocide. He also accused the "Israeli" entity of attacking agricultural land, farms and fields in Lebanon.

According to Sayyed al-Houthi, the objective is to transform targeted areas into zones of widespread devastation where the basic conditions for life no longer exist, exposing what he described as the contradiction between the entity’s actions and its claims regarding human rights, liberation and prosperity.

He concluded by reaffirming Ansarullah’s steadfast position in support of the causes of the Islamic world, particularly the Palestinian cause, and its continued support for the Palestinian people.