Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Directs Yemen Aggression with UK, “Israeli” Support

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi accused the United States, “Israel”, and Britain of overseeing the aggression against Yemen.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further stressed that Sanaa remains committed to its position on the causes of the nation, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

In a speech marking Martyr’s Day, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the United States and “Israel” promote slogans of liberation, economic prosperity, and human rights to justify their actions, while their practices demonstrate systematic injustice, criminality, and tyranny.

He further stated that “forces of evil and tyranny” seek to present deceptive slogans to peoples and societies in an effort to subjugate them and justify their crimes.

In parallel, the Yemeni Leader underlined that “systematic tyranny” has become a continuous feature of US and “Israeli” practices.

Sayyed Al-Houthi said those forces seek to control the nation, seize its resources, and occupy its countries, stressing that the Muslim world is facing continued targeting while the Yemeni people maintain their path of liberation and reject submission.

Addressing the war on Yemen, the Yemeni Resistance leader said the Yemeni people have faced aggression since 2015 under US supervision, with “Israeli” backing and British complicity.

He said the US, “Israeli” and British roles include supervision, planning, management, and target selection.

He added that the “Israeli” role in the aggression has been publicly acknowledged, with officials, including US officials, discussing it, explaining that “Israeli” involvement includes providing intelligence and identifying targets.

Sayyed Al-Houthi said there is no justification for the aggression against Yemen or the siege imposed on the country, nor for depriving the Yemeni people of their resources, arguing that the objective is to subjugate them.

He accused Saudi Arabia of continuing to target Yemen’s vital infrastructure despite the de-escalation period that began in 2022, saying Riyadh has returned to the highest levels of escalation.

He said the United States has found in Saudi Arabia an Arab and Muslim front to carry out, adopt, and finance the aggression, accusing the Saudi regime of operating within US and Western policies and orientations and using political slogans to mobilize public opinion in ways that deepen division and fragmentation.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that Ansarullah’s position in confronting the aggression is based on the righteousness of the cause. He said several countries have advised Saudi Arabia to halt its aggression and lift the siege, but Riyadh insists on continuing.

Addressing “our people” in the southern governorates, the Yemeni leader asserted that only Saudi military mobilizations led by Saudi officers are what the Yemeni forces are targeting. He also praised residents of Taiz Governorate, slamming Saudi claims that the city is under siege as “false”.

He renewed his call for Saudi Arabia to halt the aggression and lift the siege, saying this would serve its interests while warning that continuing the aggression would only bring further losses.

Turning to the “Israeli” entity, Sayyed Al-Houthi said “Israeli” attacks on the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region amount to the targeting of livelihoods, future generations, and the foundations of life.

He also underscored that the destruction carried out by “Israel” in the Gaza Strip has destroyed the pillars of life and targeted the population through killing and genocide. He added that “Israeli” attacks in Lebanon have also targeted agricultural land, farms and fields.

Sayyed Al-Houthi accused the “Israeli” occupation of seeking to turn targeted areas into widespread devastation where the basic conditions for life no longer exist, saying that such practices expose the reality behind its claims regarding human rights, liberation, and prosperity.

He reaffirmed Ansarullah’s steadfast and principled position on the causes of the Islamic world, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, stressing continued support for the Palestinian people.