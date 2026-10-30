Hezbollah Congratulates Lula on Election Victory, Welcomes UN Call to End US Blockade on Cuba

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election victory, praising his positions on Palestinian rights and opposition to US hegemony.

The party welcomed the UN General Assembly’s call to end the US blockade on Cuba, describing it as a victory for justice and the Cuban people after decades of sanctions and pressure.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: