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Hezbollah Congratulates Lula on Election Victory, Welcomes UN Call to End US Blockade on Cuba
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election victory, praising his positions on Palestinian rights and opposition to US hegemony.
The party welcomed the UN General Assembly’s call to end the US blockade on Cuba, describing it as a victory for justice and the Cuban people after decades of sanctions and pressure.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah extends its warmest congratulations to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in the presidential election and the Brazilian people’s decision to renew their confidence in him, reflecting their democratic will and choices.
While congratulating President Lula on his victory, Hezbollah commends his positions in support of the just causes of peoples and their right to freedom and self-determination, particularly the Palestinian Cause. It also praises his opposition to US hegemony and his principled condemnation of the genocidal war waged by the “Israeli” enemy against the Palestinian people. Hezbollah views the Brazilian people’s renewed confidence in Lula as an affirmation of their commitment to independent national choices, free from foreign domination and dictates.
Hezbollah also welcomes the UN General Assembly’s resolution calling for an end to the US blockade imposed on Cuba, and congratulates the Cuban people on this victory for justice and their legitimate rights after decades of blockade, pressure and injustice.
Hezbollah further stresses that the US approach of imposing blockades, interfering in other countries’ affairs, and seeking to subjugate their peoples constitutes an act of international terrorism and a violation of human rights. It exposes the hollowness of US claims to defend democracy and freedoms, and demands a firm response from the international community to safeguard what remains of the principles of international and humanitarian law.
In this context, Hezbollah commends all positions calling for respect for international law, rejection of wars and aggression and support for the rights of peoples and their just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s right to freedom, self-determination and resistance against occupation.
Hezbollah expresses its hope for stronger ties of friendship and cooperation between Lebanon, Brazil and Cuba, in ways that serve the interests of their peoples, reinforce the values of sovereignty, independence and justice, and promote international relations based on mutual respect and rejection of hegemonic policies.
Hezbollah Media Relations Office
Thursday, October 29, 2026
17 Jumada al-Awwal 1448 AH
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