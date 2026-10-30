“Israeli” Artillery Shelling and Machine-Gun Fire Target Several Areas Across Southern Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

Southern Lebanon witnessed a series of “Israeli” military attacks from midnight until the morning hours of Friday, involving artillery shelling and machine-gun fire targeting several locations across the region.

The incidents reflect the continued military pressure on southern Lebanese villages and raise further concerns over civilian safety and the ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

According to reported field developments, “Israeli” artillery shelling targeted the areas of Al-Mansouri, Kfar Tebnit and Wadi Zibqin.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces carried out machine-gun fire targeting the towns of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Khiyam, adding to the military activity reported across southern Lebanon.

Taken together, the artillery shelling and machine-gun fire highlight the continued exposure of southern Lebanese areas to military attacks and security threats.

No confirmed information regarding casualties or material damage resulting from these incidents was available at the time of reporting.

These developments come amid continued concerns over the persistence of “Israeli” military attacks against Lebanese territory and the fragility of efforts to maintain stability along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Furthermore, these developments come amid growing concerns over the “Israeli” entity’s continued military actions following the US-brokered framework agreement signed on June 26, 2026 between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity in Washington.

The agreement was intended to halt hostilities and establish arrangements to improve security along the Lebanese-“Israeli”-occupied Palestinian border. Its terms included a commitment by “Israel” to refrain from offensive military operations against Lebanese targets.