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Yemeni Armed Forces: Six Military Operations Target Saudi Oil Facilities, Airports, and Military Positions
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had carried out six military operations targeting Saudi oil facilities, airports and military positions, in response to the Saudi aggression against Yemen and recent massacres that claimed dozens of lives, mostly women and children.
The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
{And whoever avenges himself after having been wronged - those have not upon them any cause [for blame]} Allah Almighty has spoken the truth.
In response to the brutal Saudi aggression targeting our country and people, and in retaliation for the recent massacres that claimed dozens of martyrs and wounded, most of them women and children, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Almighty Allah, carried out six precision military operations.
The first operation targeted the Ras Tanura refinery with a ballistic missile, scoring a direct hit, by Allah’s grace.
The second operation targeted the Saudi Aramco facility in Abqaiq with a ballistic missile and successfully struck its target, by Allah’s grace.
The third operation targeted King Khalid Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a salvo of missiles, scoring a direct hit, by Allah’s grace.
The fourth operation targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam with a drone. The strike hit its target and disrupted air traffic at the airport.
The fifth operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery with a ballistic missile and successfully achieved its objective, by Allah’s grace.
The sixth operation targeted the headquarters of the Saudi enemy’s troop buildup in the Najran region, resulting in deaths and injuries among Saudi enemy soldiers and officers, as well as members of its forces assembled there.
The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that, with the help and strength of Almighty Allah, they will continue defending our people and country and carrying out precision military operations deep inside Saudi territory. We will continue to enforce the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation and target the Saudi enemy’s military buildups until the aggression stops and the blockade on our country is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs, the Best Protector and the Best Helper.
Long live Yemen, free, dignified and independent.
Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of this Ummah.
Sanaa – 18 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH
Corresponding to October 29, 2026
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
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