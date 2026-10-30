Qatar Renews Diplomatic Efforts to Secure US-Iran Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to broker an agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the United States and Iran, Al Jazeera reported. The initiative is reportedly being coordinated with Washington.

The latest mediation effort comes after The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that US Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive stalled negotiations. A senior Iranian official told the semi-official Fars News Agency on Thursday that Tehran had received the message but had not yet issued a response.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with strikes targeting “Israel” and US positions across several Arab countries.

Although Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement in June and subsequently entered negotiations, the talks eventually broke down over disagreements regarding freedom of navigation and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international corridor for global energy supplies and trade.

Qatar’s renewed involvement signals another attempt to bring both sides back to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.