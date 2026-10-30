Pentagon Urges European Allies to Soften Russia Rhetoric

By Staff, Agencies

The US has privately urged several European NATO allies to moderate their public statements about Russia as the Trump administration renews efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were among the countries approached in recent weeks, according to the sources, who said Pentagon officials argued that some European remarks had weakened security on the continent.

The exchanges took place during bilateral meetings. Reuters could not establish whether similar requests had reached other European governments.

The reported appeals coincide with a renewed US diplomatic initiative combining potential incentives for Moscow, including sanctions relief, with pressure on Kiev to stop striking Russian energy facilities.

US officials have also discussed possible commercial agreements with Russia as part of the negotiations. Those contacts have received a mixed response in Europe, where many officials continue to advocate Moscow's economic isolation.

At the same time, the Pentagon is assessing its military presence in Europe, with the review potentially leading to a substantial reduction in US forces.

Washington has urged European NATO members to shoulder more of their own defense needs as it directs attention toward the Middle East, Latin America and East Asia.

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's policy chief and a prominent figure in the troop review, was among the officials who delivered the requests for restrained language, the sources said. Reuters could not identify the other US officials involved.

One person familiar with the exchanges said Colby recently told a Baltic official that there should be no "poking" directed at Russia.

According to that source, Colby cited public descriptions of Russia as "cornered like a rat" as an example of counterproductive language.

The precise statement he meant was unclear. However, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal had described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "rat in a corner" in late September, linking alleged sabotage in Europe to Russia's difficulties on the Ukrainian battlefield.

In another recent meeting, Pentagon officials asked an Estonian delegation to be "measured" in its communications, a person briefed on the discussion said. The source did not identify any particular remark that had prompted the request.

A separate European official characterized Washington's private messaging this way: "We are helping you. The Americans are there."

"Just don't be loud. Don't make noise."

The four sources, comprising three European officials and one US official, did not describe the conversations as confrontational.

Some European officials nevertheless found the advice difficult to understand. One noted that Baltic intelligence services had repeatedly downplayed the likelihood of Russia testing NATO's collective-defense commitments in recent months.

Some Western officials believe repeated warnings can amplify fear and weaken public support for Ukraine. Others maintain that governments must explain the risks to justify greater defense spending and the sacrifices they expect from their populations.