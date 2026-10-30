IOF Continues Military Offensive in Al-Khalil for Eighth Consecutive Day

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] continued their military incursion into Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], in the southern occupied West Bank, for the eighth consecutive day on Friday, conducting raids, imposing tighter restrictions and forcing Palestinian residents from their homes, local sources told Anadolu.

According to the sources, large numbers of “Israeli” soldiers and military vehicles stormed the Jilada and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods. During the raids, dozens of Palestinians in Ain Deir Baha were reportedly ordered to evacuate their homes.

The ongoing offensive began on October 23, following a shooting incident at Farsh al-Hawa, near the northwestern entrance to Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], which left two “Israeli” soldiers dead. “Israeli” forces subsequently martyred two Palestinians accused of carrying out the shooting and imposed additional restrictions across the city.

Local sources said military reinforcements were deployed around the homes of Ahmad and Hamouda Al-Ja’aba, the two Palestinians accused of the attack. Troops also searched two houses belonging to the Al-Ja’aba family. Residents reported hearing digging sounds inside the properties, although no further details were provided.

Footage documented by Anadolu showed “Israeli” forces detaining Palestinians at military checkpoints near the Jilada roundabout, searching them and subjecting them to ill-treatment.

The Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] Municipality reported on Tuesday evening that the military aggression had displaced 4,969 Palestinians belonging to 780 families.

During the initial days of the operation, the city witnessed widespread forced displacement, the demolition of residential homes, commercial establishments and other facilities, as well as extensive damage to infrastructure. IOF troops also turned Palestinian homes into military barracks and raised “Israeli” flags over the properties.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that 110 Palestinians had been arrested across the governorate between the beginning of the offensive and Wednesday.

These developments come amid an intensifying wave of “Israeli” military operations and settler violence throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The ongoing violations include the killing and detention of Palestinians, demolitions of homes and civilian facilities, arson attacks targeting mosques and vehicles, destruction of agricultural land, restrictions on farmers’ access to their fields, forced displacement of Palestinian communities and continued expansion of illegal settlements.