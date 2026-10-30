Iran’s Pezeshkian: Tehran Diligently Working to Implement Leader’s Directive to End War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Tehran is working to implement the directive of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to pursue the fulfillment of Tehran’s conditions for ending the US-“Israeli”-imposed war and terminating the “no war, no peace” situation.

Ayatollah Khamenei, during a meeting with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], called for efforts to secure the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front through the fulfillment of conditions announced by Iranian officials for ending the “no war, no peace” status quo.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said the directive conveys a significant message and sets the strategy of the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian government, Pezeshkian said, would be diligent in achieving the goals set by the Leader.

The president called on government agencies to remain fully prepared to act according to the evolving circumstances.

“All ministers, heads, and deputies of government agencies are required to remain fully prepared, manage and reduce costs in line with current circumstances, and use existing resources to improve efficiency and expand national capacity.”

Referring to the importance of managing resources effectively and reforming processes to demonstrate the strong resilience of Iran in the face of external threats, Pezeshkian said, “Our enemies must not think that increasing pressure and threats can weaken the resolve of the Iranian people and force the country to surrender.”

Addressing the same cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the recent meeting between senior officials from the Islamic Republic, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, held in Tehran on Monday, offered a “valuable opportunity” to advance dialogue on regional peace and security.

There was an opportunity for “enduring cooperation,” but the nations would need to agree on core principles, build trust and display mutual respect for national sovereignty, Araghchi said in a post on his Telegram account.

Sustainable security, Araghchi said, must be created by regional countries, without foreign military intervention.

The United States and “Israel” launched another round of illegal aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after unprovoked attacks on the country.

Iran swiftly retaliated by launching decisive barrages of missiles and drones at the “Israeli”-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.