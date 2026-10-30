AEOI: Iran, Russia Plan to Accelerate Construction of Small Modular Reactors

By Staff, Agencies

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed that Tehran and Moscow are finalizing a protocol to accelerate the construction of small modular reactors [SMRs].

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the AEOI deputy chief and spokesman, said on Wednesday that Iran has made good progress with the reactors.

“We are in the process of signing a protocol with the Russian side to accelerate the joint construction of this type of reactor.”

The SMRs “can be replicated and mass-produced,” he said, adding that the deployment of small modular reactors can help satisfy energy needs.

Highlighting the necessity of developing clean energy worldwide, he said, “We must generate electricity in a way that produces as little pollution as possible.”

“For example, the Bushehr nuclear power plant has so far prevented the release of approximately 86 million tons of pollutants and saved 132 million barrels of oil.”

Kamalvandi said Iran’s nuclear industry “has reached full maturity, and we have now achieved self-sufficiency in the construction of nuclear power plants."

He also referred to the strength of Iran’s workforce. “Our workforce has outstanding capabilities,” unlike those of many countries, he said.

Referring to the US-“Israeli” attacks on the Darkhovin power plant while it was under construction, the AEOI official said, “Enemies are attempting to hinder the fruition of plans and projects that are considered symbols of Iran's progress.”

“Enemies oppose the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran; nevertheless, our country has achieved significant milestones across various sectors of the nuclear industry,” including the fuel cycle, power plant construction and nuclear safety, he said.