IRG Navy: Two Oil Tankers Halted After Incident in Strait of Hormuz

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy said two oil tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route were involved in an incident and came to a stop in the waters south of the strait.

The IRG Navy blamed the incident on hostile US military actions and Washington’s disregard for Iranian regulations governing navigation through the waterway.

Statement by the Public Relations Office of the IRG Navy: