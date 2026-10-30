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IRG Navy: Two Oil Tankers Halted After Incident in Strait of Hormuz
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy said two oil tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route were involved in an incident and came to a stop in the waters south of the strait.
The IRG Navy blamed the incident on hostile US military actions and Washington’s disregard for Iranian regulations governing navigation through the waterway.
Statement by the Public Relations Office of the IRG Navy:
Two oil tankers violating navigation rules, one in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and the other in its western part, were attempting to pass through an unauthorized route when they were involved in an incident and stopped in the waters south of the strait.
Both tankers had switched off all their navigation and tracking systems and attempted to take the unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz with support from the terrorist US military.
After ignoring several radio warnings, the two tankers entered an unsafe zone, where they were involved in an incident and came to a stop off the southern coast of the strait.
The tankers’ stoppage and the fires that broke out aboard them were the result of hostile actions by the terrorist US military and its disregard for Iranian rules governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
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