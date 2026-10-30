Philippines Raises Mayon Volcano Alert to Level 3, Orders Evacuations

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in the Philippines raised the alert level for Mayon Volcano to Level 3 on Friday following a moderately explosive eruption, urging residents to evacuate areas within a six-kilometer [3.7-mile] danger zone.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology [PHIVOLCS] announced the escalation after the volcano produced a powerful eruption, sending a dense column of ash approximately 3,000 meters [9,842 feet] above its summit crater.

According to PHIVOLCS, moderate winds carried the ash plume west-southwest, with ashfall expected in Daraga, Guinobatan and neighboring municipalities in Albay province.

The agency explained that Alert Level 3 indicates a significant increase in volcanic activity, including sustained volcanic earthquakes and forceful emissions of steam and ash.

PHIVOLCS warned that the volcano has entered a new phase of magmatic eruption, raising the possibility of lava flows developing within the coming days or weeks.

It also cautioned residents about potential hazards, including lava flows, falling rocks and other dangerous volcanic activity, urging communities in vulnerable areas to follow evacuation instructions and safety measures.

Mayon, also known as Mount Mayon, is an active stratovolcano located in Albay province in the Bicol region of the Philippines, on the southern part of Luzon Island.