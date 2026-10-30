Two Palestinians Injured in “Israeli” Airstrike as Gaza Ceasefire Violations Continue

By Staff, Agencies

At least two Palestinians were injured early Friday after an “Israeli” airstrike targeted a residential apartment in Gaza City, as “Israeli” military attacks across the Gaza Strip continued despite the ceasefire agreement, medical and local sources said.

According to the sources, an “Israeli” helicopter fired at least one missile at an apartment inside a residential building in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, leaving two Palestinians with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, in the central Gaza Strip, “Israeli” forces carried out extensive demolitions of residential buildings and houses in areas under their control east of Al-Masdar town, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the demolitions destroyed several buildings and abandoned houses, while a powerful explosion was heard across wide areas of the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, “Israeli” military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Qizan Al-Najjar and Jorat al-Lut areas, south of Khan Younis. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The latest attacks constitute further violations of the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday, continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,574 Palestinians and injured another 5,687.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” military offensive on the Gaza Strip has martyred more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, while destroying approximately 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.