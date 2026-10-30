China and Iceland Seek to Expand Cooperation in Trade, Energy and Arctic Affairs

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for stronger cooperation between China and Iceland in several key areas, including trade, geothermal energy, the green transition, marine affairs and Arctic issues.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting comes as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Wang said Beijing was ready to share development opportunities with Iceland and explore new areas of cooperation, stressing the importance of expanding economic and trade relations, renewable energy partnerships and collaboration in Arctic affairs.

He also called for greater exchanges in tourism, joint scientific research and talent development, alongside efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Addressing the current international situation, Wang emphasized the need for both countries to deepen cooperation in defending multilateralism, upholding international law and reinforcing the United Nations’ central role in global affairs.

He also called for efforts to promote a more just and equitable system of global governance and contribute to maintaining international peace and stability.

Gunnarsdottir has been visiting China from Monday through Saturday. During her visit, she is also scheduled to lead a delegation of Icelandic businesses to the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, in Shandong province, to attend a seafood exhibition.

China and Iceland established diplomatic relations in 1971, and China has since become Iceland’s largest trading partner in Asia.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement in April 2013, marking the first such agreement between China and a European country. The agreement entered into force on July 1, 2014.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $443 million in 2024.