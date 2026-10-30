Spain’s Economy Grows 0.6% in Third Quarter as Annual Inflation Remains at 4.9%

By Staff, Agencies

Spain’s economy expanded by 0.6% in the third quarter of 2026, while annual consumer inflation remained steady at 4.9% in October, according to preliminary official data released Friday.

The National Statistics Institute reported that quarterly gross domestic product [GDP] growth was slightly slower than the 0.7% recorded in the second quarter.

On an annual basis, Spain’s economy grew by 2.7% between July and September, reflecting continued economic expansion.

Employment also recorded an increase, with full-time equivalent jobs rising 0.2% compared with the previous quarter and 1.6% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, preliminary Consumer Price Index figures showed that annual inflation stood at 4.9% in October, unchanged from September. Consumer prices increased by 0.6% compared with the previous month.

Underlying core inflation, which excludes unprocessed food and energy prices, was estimated at 3.1% year-on-year in October.

On a monthly basis, core inflation rose by 0.5%, according to the statistics institute.