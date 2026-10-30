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Turkic States Leaders Sign Joint Declaration at 13th Summit in Ankara

Turkic States Leaders Sign Joint Declaration at 13th Summit in Ankara
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By Staff, Agencies

Leaders and representatives of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States [OTS] signed a joint declaration on Friday during the organization’s 13th Heads of State Summit, held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

The summit was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under the theme “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed,” bringing together heads of state and senior officials from participating countries.

The joint declaration was signed following speeches delivered by Erdogan and other visiting leaders and officials, marking a key outcome of the high-level gathering.

turkey RecepTayyipErdogan

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Last Update: 30-10-2026 Hour: 03:46 Beirut Timing

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