Ansarullah Says Yemeni Forces Secure Haifan Front in Lahj

By Staff, Agencies

Hezam al-Asad, a member of the Ansarullah Political Bureau, said Yemen’s Armed Forces had secured the remaining areas of the Haifan front in Lahj governorate, claiming that three enemy military brigades had been defeated and Saudi military deployments targeted during the operations.

Al-Asad added that Yemeni forces had taken control of Al-Maqatirah district, securing its administrative center at Souq al-Rubou and the district’s historic fortress. He said the forces were pursuing Saudi military deployments toward Tur al-Bahah district from several directions.

He further declared that Al-Maqatirah Fortress had come under their control after Saudi military deployments were driven out of the area.

Lahj is located in southwestern Yemen, with its capital, al-Houta, approximately 337 kilometers from Sanaa. The governorate borders al-Bayda, al-Dhalea and Taiz to the north, Aden and the Gulf of Aden to the south, Abyan to the east, and Taiz to the west.

The wider area holds strategic importance due to its position connecting Yemen’s northern and central highlands with the Red Sea coast.

Southwestern areas overlook the Bab al-Mandab Strait, while the western coastline includes the city of Mokha and its historic port, near major international shipping routes.

The region’s terrain and transport networks also make it an important military corridor linking inland areas with the western coast and approaches to Bab al-Mandab.

Control of strategic heights and roads can strengthen military positions and secure supply routes toward the coast.

Yemen’s Armed Forces are seeking to consolidate their positions in the area to strengthen their presence along the western coastline and around the strategically important maritime passage.