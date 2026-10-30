UN Warns of Continued Forced Displacement in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians in Gaza are being repeatedly displaced as the areas available for them to live in continue to shrink, with many having no realistic prospect of returning to their original neighborhoods, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) warned on Friday.

Ajith Sunghay, head of the OHCHR’s operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, described the situation as both an immediate emergency and a prolonged crisis.

He said most of the areas Palestinians had fled before the ceasefire announcement were now located beyond the so-called “yellow line”, leaving them inaccessible and forcing displaced families to move again, according to Anadolu Agency.

The OHCHR said “Israeli” forces were steadily concentrating Gaza’s population into increasingly smaller areas while damaging civilian infrastructure and striking locations where displaced Palestinians were sheltering. The office warned that these patterns had raised concerns over possible ethnic cleansing.

Over the previous two weeks, OHCHR monitors recorded “Israeli” military positions advancing westward at four locations: al-Shuja'iyah in Gaza City and eastern areas of al-Bureij, Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi in central Gaza. Each advance near the “yellow line” reportedly resulted in further forced displacement.

One incident occurred on October 25, when an “Israeli” drone reportedly dropped munitions on tents sheltering displaced families near the al-Shuja'iyah junction. The resulting fire continued for approximately five hours, according to reports.

Gaza’s Public Works and Housing Ministry said the attack left around 200 families, approximately 800 people, without shelter. Most of those affected were reportedly women, children and elderly people.

The OHCHR also warned that “Israeli” forces appeared to be treating the “yellow line” as a “kill zone”, preventing Palestinians from returning to the remains of their homes on the other side.

The office stressed that under international law, “Israel”, as an occupying power, is obligated to end the forced transfer of Palestinians within Gaza, which it said constitutes a war crime and could amount to a crime against humanity.

It also called on “Israel” to facilitate safe and dignified returns for Palestinians to the areas from which they were displaced.

“There must be an end to this suffering,” Sunghay said, highlighting that most Palestinians in Gaza were experiencing a fourth year of forced displacement and facing another winter in tents unable to withstand heavy rainfall, while remaining exposed to continued attacks.