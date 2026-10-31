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Iran’s Araghchi: No More Red Lines in Response to Attacks
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Saturday that Tehran would no longer observe “red lines” in its response to attacks against it, criticizing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for previously welcoming US and “Israeli” strikes on the country.
In June, Merz defended the “Israeli” strikes on Iranian territory, saying that “Israel” was doing the “dirty work” of European countries by targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, and praising the “Israeli” army and government for having “the courage to do this,” in remarks to media during the G7 Summit in Canada.
“When ‘Israel’-US bombings of Iran began last year, Mr. Merz hailed them,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X, warning that €100 billion incurred by Europe in the war is “nothing compared to the Earth-shattering blow Iran's powerful armed forces will deal against those who dare harm our people.”
“Red lines are a thing of the past,” he warned.
The Iranian minister was referring to the chancellor’s remarks to reporters during a South Korea visit on Friday, where he said the war cost Europe more than €100 billion from higher energy prices alone, calling it a “large-scale impact on Europe.”
Merz also remarked that the loss is why Europe has a “direct economic interest in this confrontation ending as quickly as possible,” saying the crisis cannot be resolved through military force but by dialogue and negotiations.
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