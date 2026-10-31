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Pope Leo XIV Makes History as First Pontiff to Vote in a US Election

Pope Leo XIV Makes History as First Pontiff to Vote in a US Election
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By Staff, Agencies

Pope Leo XIV has cast a mail-in ballot in the US midterm elections, becoming the first pope in history to vote in a US election and potentially the first to participate in a secular democratic election.

The Vatican confirmed Friday that the first American-born pope had submitted his ballot in Chicago, emphasizing his belief in citizens' right and duty to participate in democratic processes. British historian Michael Walsh noted that there is no known precedent of a pope voting in a democratic election.

Registered under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost, in New Lenox, Illinois, Leo XIV has previously participated in both Republican and Democratic primaries, as well as the 2024 US presidential election. 

His ballot is expected to cover Senate, gubernatorial, congressional, state and local races.

Since becoming pope in May 2025, Leo XIV has encouraged civic participation and publicly addressed political issues, including the US-"Israel" war against Iran and immigration policies. 

His positions have also brought him into conflict with US President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite serving as head of state of the Vatican, Leo XIV retains his US citizenship and remains eligible to vote in American elections.

Iran war on iran trumpadministration DonaldTrump UnitedStates USMidterms PopeLeoXIV

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