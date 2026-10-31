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Lavrov’s G20 Appearance Sparks Tensions Among European Diplomats
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's participation in a G20 ministerial meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, has triggered tensions among European delegations, with several diplomats reportedly threatening to boycott the traditional group photograph over his presence.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul openly objected to being photographed alongside Lavrov, saying Europe must avoid sending the wrong visual signals.
According to media reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio eventually scrapped the traditional group photo after European officials threatened to walk out. However, Wadephul still appeared in the same frame as Lavrov during the opening plenary session.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked the German minister's objections, pointing out that Wadephul had personally requested a meeting with Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly just a month earlier. That encounter marked their first meeting since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
The dispute comes amid Washington's efforts to restore Russia's participation in G20 gatherings.
US President Donald Trump has also expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the leaders' summit scheduled for mid-December in Florida, although the Kremlin has yet to confirm his participation.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta meeting precedes another round of US-mediated negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, expected next month. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said European representatives will not be included in the upcoming talks.
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