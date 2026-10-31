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US Judge Blocks Trump Admin’s Election Pressure Campaign Nationwide

US Judge Blocks Trump Admin’s Election Pressure Campaign Nationwide
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By Staff, Agencies

A federal judge has issued a sweeping emergency order blocking the Trump administration from pressuring election officials across the United States through aggressive measures ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

US District Judge Trina Thompson ruled Friday that the administration's actions, despite being presented as efforts to prevent illegal voting, could interfere with election administration and disenfranchise eligible voters.

The temporary restraining order prohibits the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security from demanding that states segregate ballots, remove voters from registration rolls or suspend ballot processing. 

It also bars federal agencies from threatening, intimidating or coercing election officials through the threat of criminal prosecution.

The judge further ordered the administration to notify her of any search warrants, grand jury subpoenas or other demands seeking access to election materials connected to federal lists identifying individuals allegedly ineligible to vote. The order is set to remain in effect until November 16.

The case was brought by a coalition of labor unions and civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, which accused the administration of unlawfully interfering in state-controlled election procedures. 

Their challenge focuses partly on a controversial DHS data-matching operation that election officials say has produced unreliable lists, including the names of US citizens.

The ruling adds to mounting legal setbacks for the Trump administration's efforts to expand federal involvement in election administration, following challenges in several states, including California, where an appeals court rejected the administration's attempt to intervene in state voter eligibility procedures.

us elections DonaldTrump UnitedStates USMidterms

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