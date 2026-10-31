IRGC Seized MQM-170 Drone

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corpse [IRG] announced that its Aerospace Force has disabled and seized a US MQM-170 reconnaissance drone over Qeshm Island using advanced electronic warfare systems.

The IRGC said its electronic warfare systems had brought the unmanned aircraft under control several hours earlier, describing the seizure as the second time a drone of this type had fallen into the hands of its elite forces.

The announcement came a day after the IRGC reported intercepting and destroying another advanced US MQ-1 drone in airspace east of the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of the Sirik region.

The IRGC also released figures detailing the number of advanced US combat and reconnaissance drones its systems have brought down during the war.

According to the force, the total pertains to 54 MQ-9 drones and 14 MQ-1 drones.

The latest reported seizure of the MQM-170 adds to Tehran’s account of its electronic warfare and air defense operations against US unmanned aircraft.

Separately, the IRGC Navy announced that a fourth oil tanker suffered a powerful explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, despite warnings against using the waterway’s southern route.

The IRGC Navy stated that the tanker was carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil and attempted to leave the area while disregarding its warnings.

“Despite our warnings against transiting the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, a fourth supertanker has suffered a powerful explosion,” the statement read.

The IRG Navy explained that the vessel had attempted to set sail despite the warnings, adding that it was the fourth tanker to catch fire in the strategic waterway.

“This is the fourth oil tanker of its kind to catch fire in the Strait of Hormuz amid the flames of the US-instigated sedition today,” the statement said.

The announcements come as military developments around the Strait of Hormuz and reported losses of US unmanned aircraft remain central to the confrontation involving Iran and the United States.