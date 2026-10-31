Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Will Continue, Framework Agreement Has no Legitimacy

By Staff

Statement by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Hezbollah’s Position Regarding Political Developments in Lebanon and the Region, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

To our people and our fellow citizens who have made sacrifices and remained steadfast and honorable...

The Resistance emerged in our region as a response to the “Israeli” occupation, backed by the tyrants of the world, foremost among them the United States. Since its establishment in 1982, Hezbollah in Lebanon has pursued this path of Resistance, alongside all honorable people in Lebanon and the region, to confront the occupation and liberate the land and its people.

All the wars instigated by this Zionist enemy under flimsy pretexts have been expansionist wars aimed at establishing Greater “Israel”. The agreements concluded between it and those whose countries and territories it had attacked, such as Madrid and Oslo, were nothing more than milestones intended to consolidate its occupation, pending a new phase and another war.

This is why it has never honored any agreement. Without American and Western support, it would not have been able to consolidate its occupation, let alone expand it. This support has enabled the crimes of genocide against the steadfast and resilient Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and throughout Palestine. Yet, the Palestinian people’s steadfastness in the face of occupation and the arrogance of those who support it will ensure that Jerusalem and Palestine remain in the hands of their rightful people, God willing.

It is true that the cost of Resistance is high, but surrender and concessions leave us with nothing. In Lebanon, had it not been for the Resistance, the sacrifices of our people and our community, the martyrs who gave their lives- among them the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan [may he rest in peace], the Hashemite Sayyed, as well as the wounded and prisoners—and the endurance of displacement and the destruction of homes and crops, had it not been for this tremendous steadfastness, the “Israeli” enemy would have begun establishing settlements and would have taken control of all aspects of Lebanon: its politics, administration and territory. It would not have stopped at the point it has reached today.

Our steadfastness and the continuation of our Resistance are our only path to liberating all our land, even if it takes time.

On the other side, the enemy is facing failure in achieving its objectives, internal turmoil, and political, economic and social crises, among other problems, whose consequences are gradually becoming apparent and will affect its future performance. The results of the "Israeli" elections are one manifestation of this defeat.

As for tyrannical America, its situation is no better. Iran and its great people have stood firm, making sacrifices and offering martyrs, foremost among them the dearest Sayyed, the leader of its path and that of the nation, the martyred Imam Khamenei [may God sanctify his soul], along with members of his family, leaders and ordinary citizens.

Nevertheless, Iran thwarted America’s and “Israel’s” objectives of overthrowing the Islamic system and dividing the country. It has become clear that America cannot take control of Iran. Meanwhile, the United States is experiencing confusion in its political decisions, facing a severe economic crisis, losing its global standing, and preparing to withdraw from the region. All of this is thanks to the steadfastness of the great Iranian people and the wise and courageous leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei [may God preserve him].

In light of the current developments in Lebanon and the region, we wish to reaffirm the following:

1. The Resistance will continue, grounded in the legitimacy of the right to resist and the guarantees enshrined in the Taif Agreement and the Constitution. It will confront aggression against itself and Lebanon. There can be no discussion of disarming the Resistance as long as the occupation remains and its aggression continues. The enemy must withdraw in accordance with the agreement of 27 November 2024 and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and the Lebanese Army must deploy south of the Litani River.

2. The Framework Agreement has no legitimacy, as it violates the Constitution, the Taif Agreement, the laws, the presidential oath of office, and the government’s policy statement. It is therefore null and void. This agreement grants the enemy rights it does not possess, relinquishes Lebanon’s sources of strength, and relies on sowing discord and destabilizing the country.

3. We attach great importance to the Iran–US agreement, as it represents the only available source of strength alongside the steadfastness of the Resistance, our people and its supporters. The agreement has already demonstrated its effectiveness: even the announcement of the memorandum of understanding led to a reduction in the level of aggression against Lebanon. The Islamic Republic of Iran places at the top of its priorities an end to “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon and an “Israeli” withdrawal from its territory. This is a great sacrifice that we deeply appreciate, made by an icon of freedom in the world.

4. We are not concerned with who governs the occupying "Israeli" entity. However, whoever assumes that role must understand that they will not be able to continue the occupation and must withdraw from our land.

5. An end must be put to American tutelage and its control over certain levers of the state. Such tutelage is no different from occupation; both constitute violations of sovereignty.

6. We salute the remarkable solidarity shown by our people and all honorable citizens in our country in support of the Resistance. We reaffirm the pledge we made under the slogan “Promise and Commitment”: that we will remain united in providing shelter, carrying out repairs and rebuilding, through our own resources and efforts, while working to ensure that the Lebanese state fulfills its responsibilities and that brotherly and friendly countries provide assistance.

7. We are committed to national unity and stand ready to do whatever is necessary to heal divisions and unite positions. However, we expect others to take concrete actions that demonstrate their genuine commitment to this principle of unity.

8. We reassure you that relations between Hezbollah, the Amal Movement and the allied forces that support the Resistance remain strong. We share common positions on Lebanon’s sovereignty, the importance of the national army and support for its role, the rejection of all forms of discord, and the pursuit of dialogue and understanding with all components of the Lebanese people and the authorities, within the framework of the principles of sovereignty and the Constitution.

God Almighty says:

“Allah will certainly help those who stand up for Him. Allah is truly All-Powerful, Almighty.” [Al-Hajj, 40]