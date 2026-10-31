Ayatollah Khamenei: No Geographical Limit to Our Response, Iran to Determine End

By Staff, Agencies

The Supreme Commander of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei stressed that maintaining combat readiness and being fully prepared to confront enemies with strength and capability are essential to achieving the highest levels of deterrence.

During a meeting with senior military commanders, His Eminence directed that every level of threat, regardless of its nature, be met with an immediate and effective response, without any geographical restrictions.

Ayatollah Khamenei affirmed that if the enemies resume their military or terrorist attacks, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people will determine when and under what conditions those attacks will end.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces also stressed the need to strengthen military intelligence structures, deepen independent national defense in terms of both doctrine and tactics, and develop defensive and security capabilities in line with emerging developments through the use of modern technologies.

He further emphasized reinforcing morale and the spirit of jihad, alongside continued efforts to meet the Armed Forces’ livelihood needs and provide them with the necessary support.

As part of the Supreme Commander’s directives, a decision was made to update the target bank to bring various types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the US-Zionist enemy within the firing range of the Armed Forces.

His Eminence noted that popular support for the Armed Forces is one of the pillars of deterrence against foreign powers hostile to Iran and their domestic mercenaries.

He explained that the Iranian people’s continued presence in public squares and streets, in response to the call over the past eight months, represents an extension of the eight-year Sacred Defense.

Alongside the steadfastness of the military, security, and Basij forces, the Sacred Defense protected Iran’s territorial integrity and the Islamic system-and will continue to do so.

In parallel, the Leader praised the conscious steadfastness and resilience of the Resistance Front across various countries, noting that the “Unity of the Fronts” represents a decisive factor with strategic implications for shaping the new political and security order in West Asia.

He also expressed hope that this emerging order would provide a foundation for strengthening unity among the peoples and governments of Islamic countries, paving the way for the establishment of a new Islamic civilization.

During the meeting, Major General Abdollahi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army; and Major General Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], presented reports to the Supreme Commander on the readiness and preparedness of the country’s defenders along the Gulf coast, in operational areas around the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and along Iran’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

They also reported a several-fold increase in the production of various types of ammunition and weapons intended for reconnaissance, support, and combat operations.

The Supreme Commander expressed satisfaction with the activities and efforts undertaken and asked senior military commanders to convey his greetings, gratitude, and appreciation for their performance to all members of the military, security, and Basij forces; personnel working in these institutions and the Ministry of Defense; and their esteemed families.