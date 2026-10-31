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Iranian Army Warns US Against New Military Escalation in the Region

Iranian Army Warns US Against New Military Escalation in the Region
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia has warned Washington against launching another military adventure in the region, cautioning that any new escalation could widen the scope of war.

In a post on X on Saturday, Akraminia stressed that Iran's Armed Forces are relentlessly strengthening their combat readiness, citing the US president's "notorious record of betraying diplomacy." 

He added that Tehran is "carefully monitoring US movements in the region" without allowing the enemy's actions to distract it from military preparations.

Akraminia further warned that if the US president embarks on another regional adventure through threats and inducements offered by the Zionists, "the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a wider geographical area," adding that its outcome would no longer be in Washington's hands.

Israel Iran war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 31-10-2026 Hour: 03:05 Beirut Timing

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