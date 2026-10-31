Poland’s President Calls Emergency Talks as Constitutional Crisis Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has called an emergency meeting bringing together all political forces and parliamentarians in an effort to resolve the escalating crisis surrounding the country's Constitutional Tribunal.

"I am calling an urgent meeting with participation of all political forces and parliamentarians in order to restore constitutional order," Nawrocki said in a statement outside the Tribunal building.

He also called on law enforcement officers to withdraw from the premises and surrounding area.

The latest confrontation stems from a decade-long dispute over judicial appointments and the Tribunal's legitimacy, dating back to 2015.

Tensions intensified following the return of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government in 2023, as efforts to reverse controversial judicial reforms introduced under the former Law and Justice [PiS] government faced resistance from Nawrocki, who refused to swear in five judges elected by the current parliamentary majority.

The crisis escalated further after a group of judges elected under the current majority moved to suspend Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and his deputy, Bartlomiej Sochanski, prompting competing claims over the court's leadership and authority.

The legality of the move remains disputed, with legal experts expressing sharply conflicting views.

Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek has also sought to lift the immunity of the Tribunal's top officials over allegations of obstructing its work.

Meanwhile, Tusk's government maintains that its actions are necessary to restore judicial independence, while opposition figures have condemned the developments as a judicial "coup d'état."

The confrontation has drawn international attention, with the Council of Europe's Venice Commission weighing in on the disputed judicial appointments and US Ambassador Tom Rose warning that rising tensions could further inflame the situation.