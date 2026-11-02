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Iran’s Defense Ministry Vows Full Compliance with Leader’s Directives

Iran’s Defense Ministry Vows Full Compliance with Leader’s Directives
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaqi pledged that his ministry will fully implement the strategic directives issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, describing their execution as a central responsibility of the ministry.

In a message following the Leader’s meeting with senior Armed Forces commanders, Akhlaqi said the Defense Ministry would mobilize all its organizational, industrial, scientific and technological capacities to translate the directives into concrete action and defense achievements.

He stressed that the ministry was committed to carrying out the Leader’s instructions in full, with particular emphasis on strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and fulfilling the requirements of the Armed Forces.

The pledge follows the Leader’s recent meeting with senior military commanders, during which Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei called for intelligent combat readiness, stronger indigenous defense capabilities and an immediate, effective response to any threat, without geographical restrictions.

The Leader has also stressed the importance of advancing defense technologies, strengthening the military intelligence, and supporting Armed Forces personnel and their families.

 

 

Iran SayyedMojtabaKhamenei

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Last Update: 02-11-2026 Hour: 11:18 Beirut Timing

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