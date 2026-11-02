Arab League Demands Int’l Investigation into Gaza Detainees Torture in “Israeli” Prison

By Staff, Agencies

The Arab League has called for an independent international investigation into allegations of torture and systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees from Gaza held at Ramla Prison in the “Israeli” entity, demanding accountability for those responsible.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the league strongly condemned repeated assaults against Palestinian prisoners held in the facility’s Rakevet wing, saying the attacks had resulted in injuries and burns among detainees.

The organization described the practices as serious violations of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture, warning that they could constitute crimes against humanity and must be met with accountability.

The Arab League demanded an immediate end to all forms of abuse and urged the “Israeli” authorities to grant unrestricted access to the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] and independent international monitors to inspect prison conditions, document violations and ensure detainees receive necessary medical treatment.

It also called for the immediate release of sick and wounded prisoners and an end to arbitrary detention.

The statement followed an October 27 report by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office documenting recurring assaults against Gaza detainees held in the prison’s “Rakevet” wing.

According to the office, the attacks took place on Fridays and Saturdays, with prison guards using batons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades against detainees.

The report further said that guards entered a prison cell accompanied by police dogs before taking detainees to a room without surveillance cameras, where they were subjected to additional assaults.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office warned that the continued abuse was placing detainees’ lives at serious risk, particularly those already suffering from illnesses or injuries.

The Arab League called on the international community, the United Nations Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly to take urgent action to protect Palestinian prisoners, investigate the reported violations and put an end to impunity.

No immediate response from the “Israeli” authorities was reported following the statement.

Ramla Prison, located in central “Israeli” entity, operates under the administration of the entity’s Prison Service.