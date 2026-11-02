Iran: Our Response to Fresh Aggression Could Extend beyond West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned that any renewed aggression against the country could trigger a response extending beyond the West Asia region.

Akraminia further mentioned that the Armed Forces are now better prepared for confrontation than they were before the 40-day war.

He added that Iran has strengthened its operational readiness, updated its database of enemy targets, and expanded its defensive and offensive capabilities in preparation for any potential threat.

He noted that Iran’s Armed Forces have managed to compensate for part of the equipment gap with their adversaries through asymmetric and unconventional warfare, operational ingenuity, and the employment of appropriate tactics.

Referring to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei’s emphasis on responding to threats without geographical restrictions, Akraminia said the previous war involved a theater stretching from the occupied territories to US military bases in regional countries. However, he warned that any renewed aggression could expand the battlefield to areas beyond West Asia.

The Army spokesman added that Iran is updating its target database in line with the directives issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, encompassing all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the US-Zionist enemy.

He stressed that if a new military adventure against Iran begins, American facilities, equipment, forces, and interests could be targeted wherever they are within the reach of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Akraminia also cautioned that a future war could last considerably longer than the previous one, adding that the US president would not be able to unilaterally determine its duration or the conditions for ending it.

He said the American people and Washington’s European allies should understand that the Islamic Republic of Iran would play a decisive role in determining the outcome of any such confrontation.

The remarks came after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei met with senior military commanders and called for enhanced combat readiness to ensure maximum deterrence.

The Leader directed the Armed Forces to respond immediately and forcefully to any threat, without geographical restrictions, and ordered a comprehensive update of the military target database to bring all types of US-Zionist assets within the reach of Iran’s military capabilities.